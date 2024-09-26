Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MKI CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    MKI CPO Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    240927-N-VS068-1085
    Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Jorrel Reich, CMDCM of the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), accepts Chief Logistics Specialist Iris Gallarde into the chief’s mess during the FY25 chief pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard Makin Island, Sept. 27, 2024. Advancement to the rank of Chief Petty Officer requires a Sailor to take on the dual role of technical expert and designated leader. The title of “Chief” carries with it a tradition of knowledge, teamwork, and the ability to take charge that began when the Navy first introduced the rank on April 1, 1893. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, MKI CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

