    Makin Island Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Makin Island Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Chief Petty Officer selects sing “Anchors Aweigh” during the FY25 chief pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept. 27, 2024. Advancement to the rank of Chief Petty Officer requires a Sailor to take on the dual role of technical expert and designated leader. The title of “Chief” carries with it a tradition of knowledge, teamwork, and the ability to take charge that began when the Navy first introduced the rank on April 1, 1893. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8670008
    VIRIN: 240927-N-YR119-1048
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 895.86 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Chief
    CPO Mess
    LHD 8
    MKI

