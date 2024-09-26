Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Joint Base San Antonio Fire Department pose for a group photo, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. JBSA firefighters are stationed all across the multiple military installations in San Antonio, to include Fort Sam Houston, Camp Bullis, Randolph and Lackland Air Force Base. Photo uses multiple exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)