Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Taylor Curry    

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members of the Joint Base San Antonio Fire Department complete vehicle extrication training at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. During the training, firefighters use various tools and techniques to create an entry point to a vehicle, including the hydraulic rescue system known as the Jaws of Life, which is used to tear open a door when normal methods of exiting are not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8668882
    VIRIN: 240924-F-NB144-1027
    Resolution: 7772x5181
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA
    Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download