Members of the Joint Base San Antonio Fire Department complete vehicle extrication training at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024. During the training, firefighters use various tools and techniques to create an entry point to a vehicle, including the hydraulic rescue system known as the Jaws of Life, which is used to tear open a door when normal methods of exiting are not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8668883
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-NB144-1029
|Resolution:
|6714x4476
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters sharpen their skills at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.