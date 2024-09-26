After 25 years in corporate finance, Italian host nation employee returns to Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Remo Romiti, a material handler and forklift operator with the Directorate of Supply, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, said when he’s not working at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, he enjoys riding his bicycle and participating in road races. For the last 15 years, he’s averaged three big races per year. (Courtesy photo)