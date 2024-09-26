After 25 years in corporate finance, Italian host nation employee returns to Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Remo Romiti, a material handler and forklift operator with the Directorate of Supply, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, shows off his first-place finish in the master’s division of the Campionato Italiano VV.F. di ciclismo su strada bicycle road race. For the last 15 years, the Italian local national Army employee averaged three big races per year during his free time. (Courtesy photo)