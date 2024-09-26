Stepping into the new AGE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Harry Stone, Stone Aircraft Maintenance Solutions LLC CEO, presents the RANGER AGE Management System to members from the 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa recently purchased RANGER for all of the AGE units across the major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)