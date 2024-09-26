Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stepping into the new AGE

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Harry Stone, Stone Aircraft Maintenance Solutions LLC CEO, presents the RANGER AGE Management System to members from the 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa recently purchased RANGER for all of the AGE units across the major command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8668793
    VIRIN: 240924-F-EV810-1088
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    RANGER
    AGE
    Ramstein
    86 MXS
    721 AMOW

