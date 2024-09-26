Stepping into the new AGE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Javiyon Walston, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment apprentice, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Governale, 86th MXS AGE journeyman, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Mitchell, 86th MXS AGE noncommissioned officer in charge of dispatch, explore the RANGER AGE Management System’s user interface at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. The RANGER system has automated logging and timestamps to help prevent missed deliveries and allow for better analysis of response times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)