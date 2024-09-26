Stepping into the new AGE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Mitchell, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment noncommissioned officer in charge of dispatch, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Tempel, 86th MXS AGE section chief, discuss the RANGER AGE Management System’s capabilities at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. The RANGER system is a digital platform that allows AGE dispatchers to assign tasks electronically and track requests in real time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)