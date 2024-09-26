Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 1 of 11]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert

    YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jownel RiveraQuintero, left, and Cpl. Tyrese Wring, both musicians with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert, at the Okinawa Arena, Yamauchi, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the U.S. and Japan. RiveraQuintero is a native of Puerto Rico and Wring is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8668582
    VIRIN: 240929-M-YJ953-1043
    Resolution: 5751x3235
    Size: 992.43 KB
    Location: YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: QUEBRADILLAS, PR
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

