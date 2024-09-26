III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint band comprised of bands throughout Okinawa perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert, at the Okinawa Arena, Yamauchi, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)