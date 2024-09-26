Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert

    YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A joint band comprised of bands throughout Okinawa perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert, at the Okinawa Arena, Yamauchi, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8668590
    VIRIN: 240929-M-YJ953-1469
    Resolution: 6437x3621
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    Marines
    Music
    Concert
    Band
    III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download