    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 8 of 11]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert

    YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert, at the Okinawa Arena, Yamauchi, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2024. The joint concert celebrated the long-enduring friendship and spirit of camaraderie between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 01:40
    Photo ID: 8668589
    VIRIN: 240929-M-YJ953-1427
    Resolution: 6140x3454
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: YAMAUCHI, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform at the Japan-U.S. Music Exchange Joint Concert [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JGSDF
    Marines
    Music
    Concert
    Band
    III MEF

