    NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11 [Image 2 of 6]

    NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11

    ITALY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240911-N-RF791-8166 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 11, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the lives lost during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, in the Italian city of Pompei. The ceremony was attended by Mayor of Pompei Carmine Lo Sapio, NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo, and members of the Pompei student council. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8668226
    VIRIN: 240911-N-RF791-8166
    Resolution: 2600x1733
    Size: 876.08 KB
    Location: IT
