    NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11 [Image 5 of 6]

    NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11

    ITALY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240911-N-RF791-7497 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 11, 2024) A memorial dedicated to victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States is displayed at the Pompei city center in Italy. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, joined the people of Pompei during a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to honor the lives lost during the attacks. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8668231
    VIRIN: 240911-N-RF791-7497
    Resolution: 2600x1733
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Valentine Mulango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

