NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11

240911-N-RF791-7497 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 11, 2024) A memorial dedicated to victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States is displayed at the Pompei city center in Italy. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, joined the people of Pompei during a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial to honor the lives lost during the attacks. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)
