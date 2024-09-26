NSA Naples, Italian City Commemorate 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240911-N-RF791-4787 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 11, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the lives lost during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, in the Italian city of Pompei. The ceremony was attended by Mayor of Pompei Carmine Lo Sapio, NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo, and members of the Pompei student council. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)