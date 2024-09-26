Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 2-116th Field Artillery pass out food and water to civilians in Perry, Fla., on September 29, 2024. FLARNG has established PODs throughout the area to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)