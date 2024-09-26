Soldiers from the 2-116th Field Artillery pass out food and water to civilians in Perry, Fla., on September 29, 2024. FLARNG has established PODs throughout the area to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8668185
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-BE701-5532
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|257.58 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.