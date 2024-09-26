Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 2-116th Field Artillery pass out food and water to civilians in Perry, Fla., on September 29, 2024. FLARNG has established PODs throughout the area to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8668189
    VIRIN: 240929-A-BE701-4261
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 226.45 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download