Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 29, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 29, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 06:22
    Photo ID: 8667832
    VIRIN: 240929-N-YK125-1129
    Resolution: 3246x4869
    Size: 816.03 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt
    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt
    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt
    Sunrise Over Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG 9
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download