    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 8]

    Theodore Roosevelt Conducts Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.29.2024

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 29, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ilani Rivera, left, from Buffalo, New York, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Tyrique Williams, from New York, stand crash and salvage watch during flight operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 29, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 06:22
    Photo ID: 8667810
    VIRIN: 240929-N-RW505-1055
    Resolution: 5009x3343
    Size: 984.52 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG 9
    INDOPACOM

