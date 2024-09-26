Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gettysburg Conducts RAS [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Gettysburg Conducts RAS

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) Sailors participate in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) evolution with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8), Sept. 26. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

