USS Gettysburg Conducts RAS

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) Sailors participate in a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) evolution with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8), Sept. 26. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|09.26.2024
|09.28.2024 10:55
|8667228
|240926-N-HF194-1237
|6002x4001
|818.15 KB
|US
|4
|0
