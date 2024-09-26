USS Gettysburg Conducts RAS

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class William Valdes, a native of Miami, Fla., handles a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8), Sept. 26. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|09.26.2024
|09.28.2024 10:55
|8667229
|240926-N-HF194-1152
|6328x4219
|976.52 KB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|7
|0
