USS Gettysburg Conducts RAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) Sailors heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8), Sept. 26. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)