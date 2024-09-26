FLARNG Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Julian Gutierrez, Crew Chief, and Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman, Flight Paramedic, both from the Florida Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, conduct a search and rescue mission in an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter outside Tallahassee International Airport on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The FLARNG is well-equipped, featuring high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, and generators. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)