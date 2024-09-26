Sgt. Justin Wingarder, a crew chief from the Florida Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, conducts a search and rescue mission in an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter outside Tallahassee International Airport on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The FLARNG is well-equipped, featuring high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, and generators. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8667211
|VIRIN:
|240927-A-TX376-2313
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, FLARNG Hurricane Helene Response [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.