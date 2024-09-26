Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLARNG Hurricane Helene Response [Image 5 of 8]

    FLARNG Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Julian Gutierrez, crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman, flight paramedic, both from the Florida Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, conduct a search and rescue mission in an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter outside Tallahassee International Airport on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The FLARNG is well-equipped, featuring high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, and generators. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Eli Johnson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8667212
    VIRIN: 240927-A-TX376-4489
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    FLARNG
    Hurricane Helene

