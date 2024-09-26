George Washington conducts Chief Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Intelligence Specialist Christopher Jackowicz, from Philadelphia, assigned to intelligence department’s intelligence division, receives his anchors from Senior Chief Machinist Mate Tony Vargas, from New York, assigned to engineering department’s auxiliary division, during a chief pinning ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sep. 27, 2024. Thirty-nine Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 and George Washington were pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)