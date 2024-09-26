Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Chief Retail Services Specialist Allysa Crump, from New Orleans, assigned to supply department’s sales and services division, receives her chief combination cover during a chief pinning ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sep. 27, 2024. Thirty-nine Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 and George Washington were pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:27
    VIRIN: 240927-N-SO660-1090
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, George Washington conducts Chief Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

