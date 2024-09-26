Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony. [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Lawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Command Master Chief Randy Swanson, right, from Ottawa, Canada, command master chief of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), pins anchors on Chief Personnel Specialist Tearanny Small, from Stockton, California, assigned to administration department’s personnel division, during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 27, 2024. Thirty-nine Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, Carrier Air Wing 5, and George Washington were pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8666875
    VIRIN: 240927-N-SP277-1170
    Resolution: 4593x3062
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Justin Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.
    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.
    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.
    Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Pinning Ceremony
    Chief
    Nimitz-class
    Stockton
    Forward Deployed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download