Sailors aboard USSGW conduct a chief pinning ceremony.

Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Allen Tugaoen, from Wahiawa, Hawaii, assigned to reactor department’s reactor laboratories division, receives his chief combination cover during a chief pinning ceremony in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 27, 2024. Thirty-nine Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, Carrier Air Wing 5, and George Washington were pinned to the rank of chief petty officer. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)