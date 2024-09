Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 27 2024) Chief Hospital Corpsman Spencer Southerland is pinned by his family members during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony recognized 19 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO). The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)