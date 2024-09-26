JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 27 2024) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Ivan Arellano is pinned by his family members and mentor during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony recognized 19 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO). The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8666788
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-PW030-1062
|Resolution:
|7725x5153
|Size:
|991.97 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Region Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.