Hail to the chief: JBPHH holds chief pinning ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 27 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Chalecia Miles receives her chief combination cover during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 27, 2024. The ceremony recognized 19 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of chief petty officer (CPO). The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

Nineteen chief selectees from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commands were pinned to chief petty officers (CPO) during a ceremony at Kilo Pier onboard JBPHH, Sept. 27.



The pinning ceremony signifies a new position of leadership and responsibility, a tradition that celebrates the promotion of first class petty officers to the rank of CPO, concluding the CPO initiation or “chief season.”



Chief season runs from August to September where a “chief selectee,” a term given before officially becoming a chief, passes an exam with exceptional performance evaluations and board selection. The chief selectee then works on becoming a CPO and completes a six-week initiation that involves physical fitness, tasks, scenarios, leadership training, lessons on Navy history and traditions.



Families, friends and fellow shipmates attended the ceremony to honor and recognize the achievements of becoming a CPO.



Master Chief Quentin Newsom, command master chief for JBPHH, delivered his message to the CPO selectees on their journey joining the “Chiefs Mess,” a term used for the network of chiefs within a command as well as chiefs throughout the Navy.



“Chief selectees, you have been tried, tested and accepted. You have embraced the challenges and proven yourself in the eyes of your peers,” said Newsom. “Today you stand ready to join the ranks of the Chiefs Mess who represent the heart and soul of our Navy. This ceremony isn’t just a formality, it’s a celebration of relentless perseverance of strength and leadership that [you] our chief petty officer selectees have displayed to arrive at this period.”



Following Newsom’s message, he welcomed and introduced retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Joe Campa Jr. as the ceremony’s guest speaker.



“It’s an honor to be here today as we gather on this special occasion in a place so rich in naval history to welcome our Navy’s newest chiefs and their families to the Mess,” said Campa. “I have to tell you for me making chief was the proudest day of my life as a Sailor — nothing else comes close.



As I look at all of you, I not only see the future of our Mess but the future of our Navy. I am confident that you will soon add your own voice and stories to history and proud legacy of the chief petty officer,” added Campa.



One by one, dressed in their Khaki uniforms, each chief selectee was called up on stage for family members to pin the anchors to their collars while also receiving their combination covers (military cap), becoming an official CPO.



Two CNRH chiefs among the 19 CPOs who were recognized shared their experience about their journey on becoming a CPO.



“As a newly pinned chief, it feels amazing with all the work we have done that has paid off,” said Chief Operations Specialist Shanaya Scott. “They saw our potential, they challenged us and they eventually accepted us in. It’s just a beautiful blessing and an amazing new journey that we are about to embark in.”



“The experience on becoming a chief was challenging, but I’m actually very happy and excited,” said Chief Quarter Master Unique Thomas. “It helped me grow more as a chief, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”



According to Naval History and Heritage Command, the chief petty officer grade was established on April 1, 1893. At that time it encompassed nine ratings, or occupational specialties: chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.



Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.