    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 7]

    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, departs a KC-130J Hercules in an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8666739
    VIRIN: 240927-M-RM446-1084
    Resolution: 5950x3969
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    3/5
    MAGTF
    KC-130J Hercules
    MCASMiramarAirShow

