America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Harley Schnelle, a bulk fuel specialist with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, drives an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)