U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Agrinzoni, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, convoys in an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8666760
|VIRIN:
|240927-M-RM446-1125
|Resolution:
|6699x4468
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.