    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7]

    America’s Airshow 2024 Day 1: KC-130J Hercules MAGTF Demo

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zachary Agrinzoni, a bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, convoys in an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

