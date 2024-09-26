NPS Recognizes Latest Cohort of Summer Quarter Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-FA490-1098 MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) Students from the 2024 Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Summer Quarter graduating class begin the procession into King Hall Auditorium for their commencement ceremony on Sept. 27. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by MC2 Andrew Langholf)