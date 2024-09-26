Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Recognizes Latest Cohort of Summer Quarter Graduates

    NPS Recognizes Latest Cohort of Summer Quarter Graduates

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) Retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), congratulates U.S. Navy Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Allison Kent during the NPS Summer Quarter graduation ceremony at King Hall on Sept. 27. Kent, who graduated with a Master of Science degree in Applied Cyber Operations, is one of 202 new NPS alumni, including 27 international students representing 10 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 19:30
    Photo ID: 8666633
    VIRIN: 240927-D-AE587-1136
    Resolution: 5450x4360
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research

