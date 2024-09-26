NPS Recognizes Latest Cohort of Summer Quarter Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) Retired Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), congratulates U.S. Navy Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Allison Kent during the NPS Summer Quarter graduation ceremony at King Hall on Sept. 27. Kent, who graduated with a Master of Science degree in Applied Cyber Operations, is one of 202 new NPS alumni, including 27 international students representing 10 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)