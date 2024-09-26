Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, center right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks with members from the Armed Services YMCA during the Teddy’s Child Watch grand re-opening ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2024. Teddy’s Child Watch provides cost-free childcare to military families during appointments on the David Grant Medical Center campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 16:15
    Photo ID: 8666190
    VIRIN: 240924-F-LJ715-1111
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC
    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC
    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC
    Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Teddy&rsquo;s Child Watch reopens at DGMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    health care
    Travis AFB
    childcare
    DGMC
    Teddy's Child Watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download