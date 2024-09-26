Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif – In an effort to further support military families, David Grant Medical Center announced the grand re-opening of Teddy’s Child Watch, a dedicated, no-cost childcare facility within the hospital.



The service aims to provide safe, convenient and reliable care for children while parents attend appointments at DGMC, the dental clinic, the VA and for prescription activation, making medical visits more accessible for base personnel and their families. The center is staffed by members from the 60th Force Support Squadron child services flight.



Teddy’s Child Watch will serve as a vital resource for families who may otherwise face challenges finding childcare during medical appointments. Teddy’s Child Watch will cater to children ages six months to 12, ensuring parents can focus on their healthcare.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, expressed the importance of the facility during the ribbon cutting ceremony. He added that providing an option to drop children off in a safe, caring environment while attending medical appointments is an excellent way to help members and their families prioritize their health care.



This childcare facility features a colorful and welcoming space, complete with play areas, books, puzzles and toys. The interior is divided into different zones to accommodate various age groups, ensuring each child has access to activities appropriate for their age.



Service members may utilize up to 90 minutes of childcare while they attend appointments at DGMC. Childcare is contingent on availability as drop-in care is not supported. Registration is required, and children who attend must meet all the registration and immunization requirements.



Teddy’s Child Watch is located on the first floor of DGMC. The hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 8:30 to 12:30. For more information, contact 60FSS.FSY.TeddysChildWatch@us.af.mil.

