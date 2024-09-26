Teddy’s Child Watch reopens at DGMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks with members from the Armed Services YMCA during the Teddy’s Child Watch grand re-opening ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 24, 2024. Teddy’s Child Watch provides cost-free childcare to military families during appointments on the David Grant Medical Center campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)