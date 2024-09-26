NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officer pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) chiefs mess welcomes the newest chief petty officers to their ranks with a group photo to commemorate the occasion. Friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the milestone as these sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership on Sept. 27, 2024 during a pinning ceremony held at the Hall of Heroes auditorium.