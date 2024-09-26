NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officers pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Construction Electrician Elliot McFeely is pinned by family members during the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony held on Sept. 27, 2024, at the Hall of Heroes auditorium. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) welcomed their newest chief petty officers, with friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the time-honored tradition as these sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership.