Chief Construction Electrician Elliot McFeely is pinned by family members during the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony held on Sept. 27, 2024, at the Hall of Heroes auditorium. Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) welcomed their newest chief petty officers, with friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the time-honored tradition as these sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8665505
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-PD810-1008
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|343 KB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officers pinning [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.