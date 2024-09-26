NAVIFOR Chief Petty Officers pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In a time-honored tradition, Navy Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Naval Network Warfare Command (NNWC), and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) welcomed its newest Chief Petty Officers (CPOs) during a pinning ceremony held on Sept. 27, 2024. Friends, family, and shipmates gathered to witness the milestone as these Sailors donned their anchors, symbolizing their transition into the ranks of Navy leadership.