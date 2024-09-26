635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES 09.18.2024 Courtesy Photo 49th Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Fernandes, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of equipment accountability element, manages equipment assets at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024. The 635th MMSS inventories 5,000 containers used to store assets from the Air Force Global Strike Command, U.S. Air Force in Europe and U.S. Air Force Northern. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)