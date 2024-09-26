635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Vargas, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron fuels mobility journeyman, operates a forklift at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024. Airmen from the 635th MMSS have assets and personnel deployable in a span of 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)