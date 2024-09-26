Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base [Image 4 of 5]

    635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Vargas, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron fuels mobility journeyman, operates a forklift at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024. Airmen from the 635th MMSS have assets and personnel deployable in a span of 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8665272
    VIRIN: 240918-F-WJ136-1041
    Resolution: 5486x3650
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    635thMMSS
    635thMaterielMaintenanceSupportSquadron
    BEARBase
    635thMaterielMaintenanceGroup

