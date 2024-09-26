635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uchenna Ekwueme, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron cargo movement technician, processes an inbound shipment at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024. The 635th MMSS is responsible for the inventory of close to 350,000 pieces of equipment stored on the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)