U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uchenna Ekwueme, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron cargo movement technician, processes an inbound shipment at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024. The 635th MMSS is responsible for the inventory of close to 350,000 pieces of equipment stored on the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8665268
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-WJ136-1127
|Resolution:
|5504x3662
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
635th MMSS Airmen keep inventory for BEAR Base
No keywords found.