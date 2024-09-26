NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day

A team participating in the Northeast Tech Bridge 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day, held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and Sail Newport on Aug. 29, 2024, readies its underwater vehicle for an in-water demonstration on Narragansett Bay. The daylong event connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.
