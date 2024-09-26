NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport staff monitor in-water demonstrations on Narragansett Bay during the Blue Tech Demo Day held on Aug. 29, 2024. The daylong event, hosted by Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge, alongside nonprofit partner 401 Tech Bridge, connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.